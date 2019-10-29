IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from October 28

The metals industry needs to be smarter and play a bigger part in reducing its carbon footprint over the next decade to thrive in 2020, the chief executive officer of Rio Tinto, Jean-Sebastien Jacques, said.

Umicore and Samsung SDI have agreed a multi-year deal whereby the former will supply the South Korean battery-manufacturer with almost 80,000 tonnes of nickel-cobalt-manganese (NCM) cathode materials, starting in 2020.

Treatment charges (TCs) for both lead concentrates and zinc concentrates have been pushed up by low buying interest from major consumer China amid a closed arbitrage window for refined metals into the country.

The global vanadium market weakened further last week because of lackluster consumer interest and persistently poor sentiment.

Rising stocks and imports weighed on chrome ore prices in China last week while imported alloy prices dropped because of plentiful local supply.