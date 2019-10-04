IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from October 3

Ukrainian steel billet producer Dneprovskiy Dzerzhinsky Metallurgical Plant (DMKD) has decided not to resume operations in part of its main production facility after a maintenance outage, due to the crisis in the global steel market, the company announced on Wednesday October 2.

Fastmarkets looks at the key takeaways from the annual Fastmarkets North American Ferro-alloys conference in Chicago on September 25-27.

India’s federal government has mandated that state governments in the country extend the iron ore mining leases of state-owned companies in blocks of up to 20 years if such applications are made at least 12 months prior to their expiry.

While copper cathode sellers welcomed the news that Chilean miner Codelco was raising its annual US copper cathode premium for 2020 supply, consumers expressed skepticism about the increase.

The increase in global freight rates caused by tighter emissions control regulations is putting pressure on steel product exporters already facing reduced demand and falling raw materials and steel prices, Fastmarkets has learned.