IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from October 30

The GFG Alliance will consolidate all of its steel businesses into one global group named Liberty Steel Group by the end of this year and align them with a strategy for carbon-neutral operations by 2030.

Japanese copper producer Pan Pacific Copper (PPC) has offered its Chinese customers copper cathode supply in 2020 at a premium of $83 per tonne cif Shanghai, $3 per tonne lower than 2019’s level, two sources familiar with the matter told Fastmarkets on Wednesday October 30.

South Africa’s manganese ore exports hit record levels of over 1.8 million tonnes in September and October 2019, shipping data shows.

The world’s third biggest zinc mine, Antamina, is set to challenge for the top production spot next year.

China’s imports of cobalt intermediates, including cobalt hydroxide, surged by 24.5% in July-September versus the prior quarter amid extensive procurement from Chinese consumers, who looked to take advantage of falling cobalt raw material prices during the period.