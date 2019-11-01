IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from October 31

Fastmarkets plans to replace its weekly assessment for domestic hot-rolled coil (HRC) prices in Northern Europe with a daily index - to better reflect the increasing price volatility caused by tougher EU trade measures.

A meeting between Asarco and representatives of striking workers has been scheduled for November 14, a United Steelworkers (USW) union spokesperson told Fastmarkets.

Manganese ore market participants are braced for more sharp price drops amid reports on October 31 of miners cutting offer prices by as much as 15-20% since the weekend.

Nickel prices spiked as a result of a flip-flop decision in Indonesia regarding an ore export ban of the alloying metal failed to offer any support to China’s stainless steel market over the past week.

China’s cobalt sulfate price fell in the mid-week pricing session on Wednesday October 30 after coming under pressure from lackluster demand amid an underperformance in the country’s electric vehicle (EV) market.