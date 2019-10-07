IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from October 4

Flat steel import prices were caught once again in the continuous global downtrend during the past week, as market participants await for Chinese offers to resume after the Golden Week and material from other origins was sold at lower levels.

It has been a hectic couple of years for LME chief executive officer Matthew Chamberlain, his teams and members while the exchange works through the comprehensive list of plans and actions in its Strategic Pathway.

Chinese spot copper premiums hit 10-month highs in September, but market participants doubt the uptrend can last and expect a drop in the annual benchmark premium for 2020.

Low refined nickel stocks and a looming ban on exports of nickel ore from Indonesia are two factors creating a bullish nickel market, according to participants at the seventh Asian Nickel Conference held in Jakarta in mid-September.

Canadian mining company Strongbow’s investment in the South Crofty tin mine in Cornwall – an internationally famous tin mine in the south-west of England, with a long heritage – is for the long term, reports Hassan Butt.