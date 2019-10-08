IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from October 7

Import prices for steel slab in Southeast Asia and East Asia were stable over the past week due to sluggish trading activity amid a week-long holiday in China to mark the country’s 70th anniversary.

Chinese cobalt producer GEM Co Ltd has signed a cobalt supply contract with Switzerland-based miner-trader Glencore, locking in cobalt hydroxide supply for the next five years, the companies announced on October 7.

The European ferro-silicon market was unchanged despite a lower fourth-quarter deal being done in the week ended Friday October 4 because suppliers are waiting for further quarterly deals for delivery up to January before making any decision on their offer prices for prompt shipment.

Kazakh miner Voskhod Chrome will stop chrome ore production from January 2020 due to “unfavorable market conditions,” owner Yildirim Group announced on October 7.

The ferro-tungsten price rose in Europe last week following an increase in inquiries and tightening concentrates supply in China.