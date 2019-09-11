IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from September 10

Codelco, the world’s largest copper producer, will keep its European copper cathode premium for 2020 supply at $98 per tonne, the same level as for 2019, sources told Fastmarkets on September 10.

Demand from the Asian energy sector and domestic buyers in Indonesia will continue to support steel plate prices in the final quarter of this year, a source close to a leading Japanese steelmaker told Fastmarkets this week.

The queue to remove aluminium from London Metal Exchange-approved warehouses operated by Istim in Port Klang, Malaysia, doubled to 64 days at the end of August, according to the latest LME data.

Chinese spot copper premiums hit nine-month highs during a recent copper conference in the Chinese city of Qiqihar (September 5-6), but delegates were less optimistic for the annual benchmark contract negotiations for 2020. Fastmarkets looks at the key topics dominating the Chinese copper industry into the fourth quarter.

The price for high carbon ferro-chrome in Europe narrowed upward in the week ended Friday September 6 after availability of lower priced material continued to dry up.