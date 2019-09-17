IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from September 16

Brazilian multi-metal and mining company Vale has announced plans to build a further two nickel smelters in Indonesia in joint ventures with China and Japan, the deputy chief executive officer of Vale Indonesia said in a Saturday September 14 news interview.

Newmont Goldcorp has suspended production at its Peñasquito mine in Mexico, which is again being blockaded by the local community there, the company said on Monday September 16.

Copper miner PT Freeport’s export license for copper concentrates has been tripled by the Indonesian Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry for the March 2019-March 2020 period, Fastmarkets has learned.

Major Vietnamese integrated steel producer Formosa Ha Tinh Steel Corp has lowered its offers for hot-rolled coil to be shipped and delivered in November by $51 per tonne amid a weakening international market for the flat steel product.

The active contract price for aluminum on the Shanghai Futures Exchange may rise as high as 15,000 yuan ($2,128) per tonne by the end of October 2019 on the back of tightening supply, market participants have told Fastmarkets.