IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from September 17

Fastmarkets looks at the key takeaways from the seventh Fastmarkets Asian Nickel conference in Jakarta, Indonesia, on September 11-12, from who will fill the Asian supply gap from 2020 to emerging demand for nickel from the electric vehicle battery sector.

Import prices for steel slab in Southeast Asia and East Asia continued to decline over the past week because of weakness in the downstream flat steel markets caused by sluggish demand and lower prices, market sources said.

The European ferro-vanadium market continued its downtrend last week amid thin spot buying and prevailing bearish sentiment.

Rising oil prices driven by shutdowns in Saudi Arabia have had a negative effect on outright copper prices, analysts told Fastmarkets on Tuesday September 17.

Low-grade manganese ore cif prices fell over the past week, with some buyers holding back from purchasing in the hope of lower prices.