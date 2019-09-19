IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from September 18

The global nickel supply deficit will shrink in 2020 despite the implementation of the latest Indonesian ore export ban, according to Denis Sharypin, head of commodity market research for Russian multi-metal miner Nornickel.

The London Metal Exchange will give members incentives to trade cash-settled futures contracts as well as those for precious and ferrous metals.

South African manganese miner Kalagadi Manganese has signed a 3 billion rand ($203.8 million) five-year contract with Transnet for the transportation of 3 million tonnes per year of sinter manganese for export, both parties said on Monday September 16.

The Chinese copper premium cif Shanghai was lower in the week to Tuesday September 17 due to a closed arbitrage window and lackluster physical demand ahead of the week-long October National Day holiday, while low demand and continued high inventory kept the European market unchanged for the 14th consecutive week.

Market sources expected that domestic prices for hot-rolled coil (HRC) in Europe will continue to decline due to persisting poor demand and mounting pressure from reductions in import offer prices, sources told Fastmarkets on September 18.