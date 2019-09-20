IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from September 19

Ramp-ups in Chinese nickel pig iron (NPI) production will not inhibit the use of traditional ferro-nickel in European stainless steel production, multinational miner Anglo American’s head of business intelligence told Fastmarkets at the International Stainless and Special Steel Summit in Seville, Spain, on Tuesday September 17.

Domestic price sentiment for hot-dipped galvanized coil (HDG) in Europe has continued to be negative in the week ended September 19 due to slow market activity, sources have told Fastmarkets.

The China Smelters Purchase Team (CSPT), which comprises the largest copper smelters in the East Asian country, is set to accept two new members - Zhejiang Jiantong Fuye Heding and Huludao Zinc’s copper subsidiary - sources directly involved have told Fastmarkets.

Weak demand and good availability of cargoes continue to put pressure on global alumina prices toward the end of the third quarter of 2019, with prices on a downward spiral over the past four months.

Expectations of stockpiling activity ahead of the Chinese National Day holiday (October 1-7) have boosted sentiment among suppliers, leading to higher spot quotations for battery raw materials, including cobalt sulfate and tetroxide.