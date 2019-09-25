IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from September 24

The long-lasting downtrend in the international scrap market, which has pushed prices to three-year lows this month, has led to the point where steelmakers which use electric-arc furnaces (EAFs) have a significant advantage over those equipped with blast furnaces (BFs), which use iron ore as a feed.

The majority shareholder of aluminium producer UC Rusal has called on the London Metal Exchange to require aluminium producers using the exchange to reveal their carbon footprint, according to an executive at the Russian company.

Five private copper smelters in China have halted production because processing at market terms has become unfeasible due to a combination of weakening demand for end products, a tight copper concentrates market and the higher costs of complying with pollution standards.

Miners launch cheaper offer prices for manganese ore in response to declining demand from China.

Belgium-based battery-materials manufacturer Umicore has reached a multi-year supply agreement with South Korean battery maker LG Chem for nickel-cobalt-manganese (NCM) cathode materials, Umicore said on September 23.