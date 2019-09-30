IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from September 27

The Chinese domestic spot battery-grade lithium carbonate market temporarily halted its downtrend on Thursday September 26 in the run-up to the National Day holiday (October 1-7), while the lithium hydroxide price in China held week on week on limited transactions in the spot market.

China’s domestic hot-rolled coil prices continued to weaken on September 27, but exporters of the product maintained their offers, though weakening demand is expected to put pressure on them to make concessions.

The federal court in Belém, Brazil, has lifted its final embargo on Alunorte’s new bauxite residue disposal (DRS2) under a criminal lawsuit, Norwegian aluminium producer Norsk Hydro announced on September 26.

Global scrap prices continued to fall in all of the major markets during the working week from Monday September 23 to September 27, because of the limited demand for finished steel and widespread negative sentiment.

The transition to high-nickel “811" battery cathode chemistries will encourage adoption of electric vehicles (EVs), ultimately to the benefit of cobalt demand, according to panelists speaking at Fastmarkets’ Battery Materials Conference in Amsterdam on September 26.