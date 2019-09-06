IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from September 5

Aluminium prices on the London Metal Exchange remain at historically low levels despite low stock levels, high premiums and sustained elevated raw materials costs.

While US interest in flat steel imports picked up somewhat in August, spurred by expectations of price increases for domestic flat-rolled products in early 2020, prices for imported flat steel remained unchanged amid increased uncertainty in the overall market outlook.

The three-month tin price on the London Metal Exchange has rebounded by more than 14% during morning trading on September 5, prompted by the announcement of planned refined tin smelter production cuts by a group of 14 smelters in China.

China’s leading stainless steel mills - Taiyuan Iron & Steel (Tisco), Tsingshan Group and Baosteel - have taken diverse approaches to their September tender prices for high-carbon ferro-chrome, Fastmarkets heard on September 5.

Export prices for Chinese stainless steel rose over the past week after Indonesia said it would bring forward a ban on nickel ore exports to the end of this year.