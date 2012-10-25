India domestic auto sales in September drop 6% on last year

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

Cumulative production for April-September 2012 grew by 2.44% over the same period last year.

Domestic auto sales in September declined by 9.43% year-on-year. Passenger car sales dropped by 5.36% compared with September 2011.

During April-September, overall automotive exports went down by 5.96%, SIAM said.

Within the export segment, passenger vehicles exports registered a growth of 2.77% and commercial vehicles 1.91%.

Two- and three-wheeled vehicle sales declined by 3.75% and 30.91% respectively in April-September, compared with the corresponding period last year.

However, in September 2012, car exports grew by 10% compared with September last year.

SIAM is an apex industry body representing 46 leading vehicle and vehicular engine manufacturers in India.