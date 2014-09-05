India imposes safeguard duties on seamless pipe imports

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

Safeguard import duties have been set at 20% in the first year from August 13 2014 and at 10% in the second year beginning August 13 2015, a WTO document dated September 4 read.

The rate will fall to 5% for the period between August 13 2016 and February 12 2017.

Products include both alloy and non-alloy steel, classified under several tariff codes ranging from 73041910 to 73049000, WTO said in the statement.

Several developing countries are excluded from the measures, but not China, the document stated.

The investigation was opened last year following a request by Indian producers Jindal Saw and Indian Seamless Metal Tubes.