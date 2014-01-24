Indian crude steel output up 5% in 2013

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

This represents a year-on-year growth of 5.1%.

India remained the world’s fourth-largest steel producer country last year.

In 2012, India’s steel output reached 77.3 million tonnes, compared with 73.6 million tonnes in 2011 and 69 million tonnes in 2010.

The world’s largest steel-producing nation, China, saw production grow by 7.5% to 779 million tonnes, compared with 724.7 million tonnes in 2012.

Overall in Asia, steel production totalled 1.081 billion tonnes in 2013, up 6% against 2012’s 1.020 billion tonnes, according to Worldsteel.