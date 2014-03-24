India’s steel output down 3.2% in February 2014, Worldsteel says

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

Output in the world’s fourth-largest steel-producing nation for the first two months of 2014 was also down, by 1.5% to 13.23 million tonnes, according to a Worldsteel report published on March 20.

This compared with 13.44 million tonnes produced over the corresponding period last year.

Global steel production was 125 million tonnes in February 2014, an increase of 0.6% compared with the same month last year.