Indonesia conducts interim review of AD duty on Korean HRC

The review – which was started on August 13 following a request from Indonesia’s state-owned steelmaker Krakatau Steel – will look into HRC imports from all South Korean companies excluding Posco, Hyundai Steel, Hyundai Hysco and Dongkuk Steel, the Indonesian trade ministry said on Wednesday August 19.

“Kadi found initial evidence […] that there are still indications of dumping practice [in HRC imports from South Korea],” agency’s chairman Ernawati, who goes by one name, said in the same statement.

In February 2011, Indonesia started imposing duties at rates of 3.8% on HRC from South Korea classified under tariff codes 7208.10.00.00, 7208.25.00.00, 7208.26.00.00, 7208.27.10.00, 7208.27.90.00, 7208.36.00.00, 7208.37.00.00, 7208.38.00.00, 7208.39.00.00 and 7208.90.00.00.

The duties are in force for a period of five years.

Companies interested in taking part in the investigation need to submit a request to Kadi within 14 days from the date of the initiation of the review, the trade ministry said.

Overlapping investigations

In April, Kadi initiated a sunset review on the same duties, following a request also made by Krakatau Steel.

“That investigation was a sunset review, and it’s still ongoing,” a Kadi official told Steel First on Thursday August 20. “This new one is an interim review, which is different.”

According to World Trade Organization (WTO) rules, sunset reviews, also known as expiry reviews, look at whether the expiry of existing anti-dumping duties would likely lead to the continuation of dumping and injury.

Interim reviews, on the other hand, can be requested by any party interested to know whether the continued imposition of a duty is necessary to offset dumping, and/or whether the injury would be likely to continue if the duty was removed or changed.

Under interim reviews, existing duties can be adjusted depending on the results of the investigation.