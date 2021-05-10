Indonesia’s Bulog launches 180k mt feed wheat tender

Indonesia’s state-owner importer Bulog opened an international tender for 180,000 mt of feed wheat on Monday for delivery between end of June and August, an official document seen by Agricensus showed.

Offers are to be submitted by May 11, 1400 local time.

The volume is divided into three pairs of consignment stocks of 30,000 mt each, with the first pair expected to be delivered at the end of June, the second pair in July and the final pair in August.

Of each pair, one 30,000 mt cargo is expected at the Port of Cigading, western Java, while the second one is expected at the Teluk Lamong terminal, eastern Java.

