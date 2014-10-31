Indonesia’s AD committee starts sunset review of Chinese sections imports

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

This followed a petition lodged by PT Gunung Garuda on behalf of the domestic industry for reconsideration of anti-dumping duties to be placed on the imported steel products, according to a statement released by the country’s ministry of trade on October 28.

After a preliminary investigation into the complaint, the committee has found “a strong indication of continuing losses” from the domestic industry, namely PT Gunung Garuda, due to the imports, Ernawati, chairman of the anti-dumping committee, said.

Chinese imports have taken up 38% of the local market, Kadi said.

The products affected are H-beams and I-beams under tariff headings 7216.32.00.00 and 7216.33.00.00.