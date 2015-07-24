Indonesia’s auto production and domestic sales fall in June

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

This took production for the first half of this year to 577,507 units, down 14.5% from the corresponding period last year.

Domestic auto sales in June dropped 25.7% year-on-year to 82,139 units. The figure, however, was 3.5% higher compared with the previous month, as car sales usually rise ahead of the Eid holiday when consumers buy cars to visit hometowns. The latest June figure put domestic auto sales for the January-June period to 525,458 units, down 18.2% from a year earlier.

In May, Gaikindo lowered its sales forecast for this year to 1.1 million vehicles from an initial target of 1.2 million units on the back of slowing economic growth and increase in the price of subsidized fuel, which affected consumer demand.