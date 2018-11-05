Contact Us Login

INFOGRAPHIC: China cobalt sulfate prices mostly under pressure in 2018

Fastmarkets launched its China cobalt sulfate price in May 2018, with historical data dated back to March, tracking the price of this key electric vehicle battery material.

November 05, 2018 03:00 AM
