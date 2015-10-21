INFOGRAPHIC: Glencore’s base metals production cutbacks
The effects of Glencore’s major production cuts in zinc, copper and lead are still working their way through the market. Here, Metal Bulletin Research presents an infographic overview.
Please click on the image above to view the infographic at full size in a new window.
Andy Cole, editor of Base Metals Forecaster, Metal Bulletin Research
acole@metalbulletinresearch.com