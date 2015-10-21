Contact Us Login

Become a customer

INFOGRAPHIC: Glencore’s base metals production cutbacks

The effects of Glencore’s major production cuts in zinc, copper and lead are still working their way through the market. Here, Metal Bulletin Research presents an infographic overview.

October 21, 2015 11:21 AM

The effects of Glencore’s major production cuts in zinc, copper and lead are still working their way through the market. Here, Metal Bulletin Research presents an infographic overview.

Please click on the image above to view the infographic at full size in a new window.

Andy Cole, editor of Base Metals Forecaster, Metal Bulletin Research
acole@metalbulletinresearch.com

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed