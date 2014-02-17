Contact Us Login

INFOGRAPHIC: Minor metals in 2014

The year has got off to a strong start for many of the minor metals. Check out Metal Bulletin’s infographic for some of the major developments in minor metals.

February 17, 2014 03:40 PM

Click on the image above to view February’s minor metals trade log, the latest minor metals transactions reported to Metal Bulletin.

Fleur Ritzema
fritzema@metalbulletin.com
Twitter: FleurRitzema_MB

Chloe Smith
chloe.smith@metalbulletin.com
Twitter: @ChloeSmith_MB

