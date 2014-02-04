Contact Us Login

INFOGRAPHIC: What is Metal Bulletin’s Apex service?

MB Apex tracks analysts’ base and precious metal price forecasts, giving the market a ready outlook on a range of views about how prices are expected to develop, and providing a clear comparison of how accurately analysts have performed in the recent past.

February 04, 2014 03:56 PM

Click on the image above to view a full-screen presentation of the infographic.

For all Apex results, click here.

Alex Harrison
aharrison@metalbulletin.com
Twitter: @alexharrison_mb

