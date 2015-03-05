Invitation to Metal Bulletin’s Base Metals: Insights for 2015 in Zug

Metal Bulletin’s editor, analysts and senior correspondents will be in Zug, Switzerland, on Thursday March 12 to discuss recent trends and future developments in the copper and aluminium markets.

They will share their insights on a range of subjects including the causes of the aluminium contango and recent decreases in treatment and refining charges (TC/RCs) in the copper concentrates market.

Journalists Jethro Wookey and Mark Burton will be joined by guest speaker Guy Wolf from Marex Spectron, who will be offering an analysis of the impact of algorithmic trading on the LME, and Metal Bulletin’s Inaki Villanueva, who was instrumental in developing the Copper Concentrates Index.

Following the presentations, Metal Bulletin will be hosting a drinks reception from about 4pm at the Park Hotel in Zug.

Places are limited and will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.

When?

Thursday March 12, 2pm-6.30pm

Where?

Park Hotel, Zug, Switzerland

