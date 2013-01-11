Iran’s Chador Malu raises iron ore concentrate output 22%

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

Pellet output over the same period increased by 33%.

Chador Malu produced 8.19 million tonnes of iron ore concentrate and 2.61 million tonnes of pellet over the nine months.

The company is expected to produce about 11 million tonnes of concentrate and 3.5 million tonnes of pellet for the whole of current Iranian year, ending March 20, if production levels are maintained at current levels.

“Chador Malu operates five beneficiation lines each of 1.7 million tpy nominal capacity. If output of 11 million tonnes is achieved, it means each line has been operating at 30% above capacity,” a source close to the company said.

Chador Malu is located in Yazd province in central Iran.