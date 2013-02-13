Iran’s crude steel output rises 6.3% year-on-year

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

The country’s steelmakers, both government-owned and private sector, produced 12.36 million tonnes of crude steel over the period, Imidro said on Wednesday February 13.

Iran’s output of finished products, both long and flat, totalled 14.56 million tonnes over the ten months, a year-on-year increase of 2.4%.

The country expects to produce about 15 million tonnes of crude steel and about 17-18 million tonnes of finished products for the current Iranian year.

Market demand in Iran is about 20-22 million tpy of steel, with imports making up around 3-4 million tonnes of annual requirements.

International trading sanctions have restricted imports, especially since 2012.

Newly inaugurated plants – such as Arfa Iron & Steel, Pasargad Steel, Khazar Steel and Natanz Steel – are expected to expand Iran’s nominal steel production capacity to 20 million tpy in 2013.