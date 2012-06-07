Iran’s Gol-e-Gohar to start work on new pelletizing plant in Q4

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

Iran’s Gol-e-Gohar has struck a deal with Finnish equipment manufacturer Autotec and will start construction of its second 5 million-tpy pelletizing plant at Sirjan, Kerman Province, in the last quarter of 2012.

An investment of €164 million ($205 million) has been earmarked for the project, sources said.

The plant will be occupy more than 92 hectares next to Gol-e-Gohar iron ore bodies No3 and No4, which will feed a new beneficiation plant.

“The second pelletizing plant is to be feed by a beneficiation plant of 7 million tpy which is under construction now,” a spokesman for Gol-e-Gohar said.

Autotec is the main supplier of the equipment while ABB from Germany and Taim from Spain are also involved.

Iranian contractor Kayson has been hired for civil works and will probably install the equipment, while another local company, Pamidco, will act as consultant.

Gol-e-Gohar is one of Iran’s largest iron ore miners. Its first pelletizing plant became operational in 2010, located next to iron ore body No2, which is currently being exploited.

Gol-e-Gohar has extracted about 11.3 million tonnes of run-of-mine iron ore and produced about 8.2 million tonnes of iron ore out of body No1 in the 12 months up to March 19 – Iran’s calendar year – according to the Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (Imidro).

