Iran’s Hormozgan Steel raises output 70% year-on-year
Iranian steel producer Hormozgan Steel (Hosco) produced 80,000 tonnes of crude steel in the first month of the new Iranian year that began on March 20.
That is an increase of 70% compared with 47,000 tonnes in the corresponding month last year, according to the Iranian Mines & Mining Industries Development & Renovation Organisation (Imidro).
Hosco also produced 132,000 tonnes of direct reduction iron (DRI) in the first month of the year, up by 21% year-on-year.
Hosco is Iran’s most modern mini-mill and has a nominal capacity of 1.5 million tpy of slab.
The mini-mill is located in Bandar Abbas, one of the country’s major ports on the Arabian Gulf, and came on stream in 2011.