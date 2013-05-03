Iran’s Hormozgan Steel raises output 70% year-on-year

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

That is an increase of 70% compared with 47,000 tonnes in the corresponding month last year, according to the Iranian Mines & Mining Industries Development & Renovation Organisation (Imidro).

Hosco also produced 132,000 tonnes of direct reduction iron (DRI) in the first month of the year, up by 21% year-on-year.

Hosco is Iran’s most modern mini-mill and has a nominal capacity of 1.5 million tpy of slab.

The mini-mill is located in Bandar Abbas, one of the country’s major ports on the Arabian Gulf, and came on stream in 2011.