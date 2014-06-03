Iraqi mill postpones expansion plans on lack of scrap
Iraqi steel producer Erbil Steel has postponed expansion plans because of insufficient scrap in the northern part of the country, according to the Arab Iron & Steel Union (AISU).
Erbil Steel has an annual rebar production capacity of 240,000 tpy using the electric arc furnace (EAF) route, and plans to increase capacity to 360,000 tpy.
The country’s southern region has sufficient scrap, but the government refused to transport scrap to the north, AISU said.