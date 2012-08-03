Iron ore pellet cargo runs aground off Canadian coast

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

The 600ft freighter, named Buffalo, ran aground a mile off the coast of Sarnia, Ontario in southern Canada late on Wednesday, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation said.

The ship was bound for Cleveland, Ohio in the USA. The origin of the pellets was not disclosed in press reports.

Market sources said the pellets were most likely to have been produced by Cliffs Natural Resources, the largest pellet producer in North America.

Cliffs could not be reached for comment at the time of publication.

