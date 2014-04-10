Italian government to set out post-sale plan for Lucchini next week

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

The plan will contain a set of measures to support future production and employment at the Piombino mill during and after the sale of Lucchini.

The Lucchini group, which includes a long products mill at Piombino and a rolling mill in Lecco, both in northern Italy, has been up for sale since 2010.

So far this year, the Italian government has released several updates on the tender process and said in March that it had received nine non-binding offers for the steelmaker.

The companies named by sources so far are Indian steel major Jindal Steel and Swiss commodities company Klesch Group.

The industrial plan will be presented by the ministry on Monday April 14 to local and national trade unions, which the ministry said should be followed by a

“signing of agreement” by all parties involved in and affected by the Lucchini sale.