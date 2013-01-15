Italian steel exports up 21% year-on-year in Jan-Nov 2012

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

Over the 11-month period, exports to countries both in and outside of the European Union came to 5.5 million tonnes, up from 2011’s 4.5 million tonnes, Federacciai said.

The large increase in total exports came primarily on surges in long and flat product exports, of 36% and 27%, respectively, in comparison with the same period of 2011.

Total imports in January-November 2012 fell by 33.8% to 5.6 million tonnes, down from 8.4 million tonnes a year earlier, Federacciai added.

By sector, the biggest falls in imports were seen in flat products, which went down by 50% year-on-year, and in long products, down by 41% compared with January-November 2011.