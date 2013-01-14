Jaguar Landrover UK creates 800 jobs on strong global car sales

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

The news comes just days after Japanese car manufacturer Honda announced 800 job cuts in the UK.

The Jaguar Landrover jobs will initially be 12-month contracts, but the company plans to take on new employees full-time beyond the first year, a spokesman told Steel First.

Jaguar Landrover’s sales increased internationally in 2012, with China becoming the company’s largest market.

The company exports 85% of its UK-manufactured cars, with China the number one destination, the spokesman said.

To support its ambitions in China, Jaguar Landrover is building a factory in Shanghai as part of a joint venture with Chinese car manufaturer Chery.

However, the spokesman said that while volumes for the Chinese market will eventually shift to be produced in China, UK jobs will be supported by the company’s plans to expand sales in Brazil, Russia, India and the USA, as well as elsewhere in Europe.