Japan books 108,000 tonnes of US, Canadian, Australian wheat for September

Japan’s agriculture ministry has booked 108,175 tonnes of Australian, Canadian and US milling wheat for September shipment, market sources told AgriCensus on Thursday July 8, noting that the tender occurred earlier in the same week.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF) booked four parcels of US wheat, including 17,065 tonnes of western white wheat, 14,425 tonnes and 17,730 tonnes of hard red winter wheat, and 8,410 tonnes of hard red spring wheat.

MAFF has also bought 23,370 tonnes of Canadian western red spring wheat and 27,175 tonnes of Australian standard white wheat.

The cargoes are for shipment from September 1-30.

At its previous tender, which closed on June 24, MAFF booked 159,665 tonnes of Canadian and US milling wheat for August shipment.

Japan, one of the world’s biggest wheat importers, is expected to import 5.8 million tonnes of wheat in 2021-22, according to the US Department of Agriculture.

This article, by Veronika Prykhodko, was first published to agricensus.com on July 8.