Japan books 125k mt of July Canadian, US wheat

Japan’s agriculture ministry has booked 124,620 mt of Canadian and US milling wheat for July shipment, brokers said Thursday.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF) booked four parcels of US wheat, including 16,050 mt of western white wheat, 14,200 mt and 15,310 mt of hard red winter wheat, and 18,180 mt of hard red spring wheat.

MAFF also booked 25,900 mt and 24,980 mt of Canadian western red spring wheat.

All cargoes are for shipment July 1-31.

At its previous tender, which closed May 20, MAFF booked 121,501 mt of Australian, Canadian, and US milling wheat for July shipment.

One of the world’s biggest wheat importers, Japan will book around 5.8 million mt in the 2021/22 marketing year, according to USDA forecasts.

Details of previous Japan buying can be found on the Agricensus Tender Dashboard.