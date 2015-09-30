Japan’s carbon finished steel imports up in August

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

Total imports slipped just 1% last month to 665,911 tonnes, the tenth consecutive month of drops, according to figures from the Japan Iron & Steel Federation (JISF) released on Tuesday September 29.

Imports of ferro-alloys made up 133,426 tonnes of that total, an 8.2% year-on-year decrease, while inbound shipments of speciality steel dropped 5.3% to 75,137 tonnes.

Carbon finished steel imports, however, rose 6.7% from a year earlier to 371,896 tonnes, the JISF figures showed.

In terms of origin, iron and steel imports from South Korea increased 10.2% to 301,332 tonnes, with carbon finished steel products making up 245,349 tonnes of that total, a 12.8% year-on-year increase.

Iron and steel imports from China fell 8.3% to 143,925 tonnes, while shipments from Taiwan edged up by 1.7% to 93,657 tonnes.

The following is a breakdown of imports according to main iron and steel product/category.