Japan’s crude steel output stable in 2014 on higher EAF volume

Total crude steel output inched up to 110.66 million tonnes in 2014, from 110.59 million tonnes the previous year, the Japan Iron & Steel Federation (JISF) disclosed on Thursday January 22.

EAF mills produced 25.7 million tonnes of material, up 3.1% year-on-year, while companies using the blast furnace route saw their output fall by 0.8% over the same period to 85 million tonnes.

Blast furnace share of the country’s total output has edged down to 76.8% from 77.5% in 2013, while crude steel produced via EAF now accounts for 23.2% of the figure, up from 22.5% previously.

Carbon finished steel output was steady year-on-year, at 77 million tonnes, while the production of specialty steel rose by 4.7% to 20.9 million tonnes.

In terms of carbon steel, hot rolled wide strip accounted for the highest output volume for a single product, with 45.2 million tonnes produced, up by 0.3% year-on-year.

Production of both cold rolled strip and galvanized sheet saw respective year-on-year falls of 1.4% and 1.7% to 20.2 million tonnes and 12.1 million tonnes.

Output of heavy plate inched up by 1% over the same period, to 10.7 million tonnes.

In the case of long steel products, output of light bars decreased by 3% from year-earlier levels to 9.2 million tonnes, while that of H-beam fell 3.9% to 4 million tonnes.

Production of carbon steel pipes and tubes was down 2% on the year at 4.6 million tonnes.