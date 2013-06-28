Japan’s NSSMC starts up auto steel pipe and tube operations in Mexico and India

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

The 24,000-tpy Nippon Steel Pipe Mexico, which is 55% owned by NSSMC, has completed the construction and commissioning of all its plant facilities and started commercial operation late last month on schedule, the Japanese steelmaker said in a statement.

The production of automobiles (four-wheeled vehicles) in Mexico has become the world’s eighth-largest, turning out three million cars in 2012.

With Japanese automakers’ starting production or expanding output capacities in Mexico, car production is expected to continue to show a sharp increase in the future, NSSMC said.

In India, NSSMC, together with its subsidiary Siam Nippon Steel Pipe, has completed the integrated manufacture setup at Nippon Steel Pipe India since January.

Since then, approvals have been successfully obtained from customers for the relevant products, and commercial production has begun this month.

The 24,000-tpy Nippon Steel Pipe India is expected to employ 300 people when it becomes fully operational. Nippon Steel Pipe Mexico will employ about 200 people on a full-operation basis.