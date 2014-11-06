Japan’s steel consumption and domestic sales down in September

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

Consumption fell by 3% year-on-year in September to 5.87 million tonnes, according to data released by the Japan Iron & Steel Federation (JISF) on Thursday November 6.

The federation calculates consumption by adding the country’s production to its import figures and subtracting exports, all on a crude steel basis.

The country’s domestic steel shipments totalled 4.14 million tonnes over the month, down by a marginal 0.2% on the year, JISF data shows.

Meanwhile, total shipments of steel products rose by 3.8% year-on-year in September, to 6.59 million tonnes, driven by a boost in steel exports.

Japanese ordinary steel product exports reached 2.46 million tonnes in September, up 11.2% on an annual basis, according to JISF figures.

