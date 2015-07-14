Japan’s steel consumption down for ninth straight month in May

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

Consumption, on a crude steel basis, fell to 5.70 million tonnes from 6.46 million tonnes in May 2014, it disclosed on Monday July 13.

This is the ninth consecutive month of drops since September, when consumption fell for the first time after twelve months of increases.

JISF calculates consumption by adding Japan’s production to its import figures and subtracting exports, all on a crude steel basis.