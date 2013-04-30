JFE Steel aims to slash costs by $1bn

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

“About 70% of our planned savings for this year will come from reducing costs in our upstream operations, and will include a combination of modernising old equipment for higher productivity and by using lower-grade coal and iron ore,” a company official told Steel First.

The company has earmarked some ¥200 billion ($2 billion) in capital spending in the fiscal year 2013, much of it for upgrading its facilities and installing new equipment for pulverizing, transporting and injecting low-grade coal at its eight Japanese blast furnaces.

The steelmaker also plans to use more low-iron-content iron ore as it aims to boost its profitability after seeing its pre-tax profit in the fiscal year that just ended fall by 40% to ¥15.3 billion ($156 million).