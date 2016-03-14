Join the Metal Bulletin, CME duty-paid premium futures web seminar

Metal Bulletin will be hosting a web seminar on Tuesday March 15 at 15.00 GMT alongside the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), to field questions relating to the launch of the CME’s new aluminium premium futures contract to be settled against Metal Bulletin’s European duty-paid premium.

The new contract, which follows the successful launch of the aluminium European premium duty-unpaid premium futures last year, is designed to offer a premium hedging opportunity to European consumers, who will now be able to comprehensively hedge their exposure to the entire aluminium price.

The duty-unpaid aluminium premium futures contract traded 150,050 metric tons and reached a record of 5,127 contracts open interest on March 1 this year, the CME said.

Shahnawaz Islam from CME Group and Metal Bulletin’s Jethro Wookey will give a short overview of the CME’s premium hedging tools and Metal Bulletin’s premium assessment methodology, before answering questions from attendees.

Register your interest for the web seminar here.

