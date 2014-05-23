Contact Us Login

JUST LAUNCHED: Metal Bulletin’s new app – now with prices

May 23, 2014 12:50 AM

Metal Bulletin is pleased to announce the launch of our new and improved app. The upgraded version of the app now includes Metal Bulletin’s pricing information – giving you access to over 950 prices.

You can download the app here, search ‘Metal Bulletin’ on the App Store, or visit www.metalbulletin.com/app for more information.

Our new app allows you to:

  • Get all the latest metals news on the move
  • Access all Metal Bulletin prices
  • Cache content to view offline
  • Bookmark news and prices

You can download the app today, free from the App Store. There is a small selection of free articles, but to view the full content you will need to be a subscriber or trialist to Metal Bulletin.

editorial@metalbulletin.com

