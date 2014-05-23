JUST LAUNCHED: Metal Bulletin’s new app – now with prices

Metal Bulletin is pleased to announce the launch of our new and improved app. The upgraded version of the app now includes Metal Bulletin’s pricing information – giving you access to over 950 prices.

You can download the app here, search ‘Metal Bulletin’ on the App Store, or visit www.metalbulletin.com/app for more information.

Our new app allows you to:

Get all the latest metals news on the move

Access all Metal Bulletin prices

Cache content to view offline

Bookmark news and prices

You can download the app today, free from the App Store. There is a small selection of free articles, but to view the full content you will need to be a subscriber or trialist to Metal Bulletin.

