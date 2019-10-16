Key market insights from the International Aluminium conference

In this special report, Fastmarkets rounds up its key stories from this year’s International Aluminium Conference and provides essential knowledge on our benchmark aluminium premiums and alumina prices.

Poor demand is affecting both up- and downstream participants, with downstream aluminium value-added product premiums at record lows and alumina prices at their lowest in over two years. Shifting trade flows in the Pacific for aluminium ingot was also a key topic of debate for delegates.

Despite poor demand and low prices, there are still exciting opportunities on the horizon for the aluminium market. Green aluminium remains a focus point for the industry and a number of company executives gave their view on this topic throughout the conference.

And developments in the automotive industry provide new opportunities for aluminium applications for the years ahead.

Click on the image below to download the Fastmarkets aluminium special report PDF.