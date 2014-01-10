Krakatau Steel chief now heads Indonesian steel association
Irvan Kamal Hakim, president director of Indonesia’s state-owned Krakatau Steel, has taken over as chairman of the Indonesian Iron & Steel Industry Assn (IISIA) for a four-year term till 2017.
He replaces Fazwar Bujang, whose term has expired.
Hakim was elected to the position last month at a national conference in Jakarta organised by IISIA.
He has been the president director of Krakatau Steel since June 2012 and served as its marketing director from 2007 to 2011.