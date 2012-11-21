Latin American crude steel output up in October after six monthly falls
Crude steel output in Latin America increased year-on-year in October following six consecutive monthly decreases, according to figures disclosed by the region’s steel association, Alacero.
Production reached 5.95 million tonnes in October, up by 6% from the corresponding month in 2011, the figures showed.
This is the second-largest monthly volume this year, just below March’s output of 5.96 million tonnes.
Brazil reported an 8% increase in October, to 3.15 million tonnes.
Mexico came next with 1.63 million tonnes, up by 6% year-on-year.
But Argentina, Latin America’s third-largest steel producer, registered an 18% fall in output, to 414,000 tonnes.
Overall, the October increase helped the region to diminish the accumulated production fall in 2012.
Between January and September, production was down by 4% from the same period of 2011.
The accumulated output is now 3% lower than in 2011, at 55.6 million tonnes, Alacero noted.