Latin American steel trade deficit up by further 1m tonnes in July

The deficit in finished steel products in the region – the difference between exports and imports – totalled 7.2 million tonnes in the January-July period, up from 6.1 million tonnes in the first half of the year.

In January-July last year, the deficit was 4.5 million tonnes, Alacero said on Thursday 13 September.

So far in 2012, “all countries [in] Latin America and the Caribbean, except Argentina, had a deficit in the trade of finished steel”, Alacero noted.

Imports of finished steel in the first seven months of the year reached 11.8 million tonnes, while exports totalled 4.6 million tonnes, Alacero’s figures showed.

In July alone, imports reached 1.8 million tonnes and exports 597,600 tonnes.

The countries with the largest decifit figures are Mexico, Colombia and Peru, respectively at 2.6 million tonnes, 910,000 tonnes and 898,000 tonnes, Alacero added.